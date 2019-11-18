Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Buys $21,426.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 600 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jay Sugarman acquired 400 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,584.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jay Sugarman acquired 300 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,530.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jay Sugarman acquired 200 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,816.00.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

