Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $93,720.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,120.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 842,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

