SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. The company sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

