SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Financial Contrast

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 9.49% 2.50% KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 4.21% 10.31% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SAMPO OYJ/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAMPO OYJ/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SAMPO OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAMPO OYJ/ADR $9.22 billion 2.48 $1.99 billion N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.53 billion 0.35 $375.35 million $1.51 8.85

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KONICA MINOLTA/ADR.

Summary

SAMPO OYJ/ADR beats KONICA MINOLTA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, and jaundice meters, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, photovoltaic reference cells, and pulse oximeters; lens units and pickup lenses for optical disks; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, high-precision photo plates, organic light emitting diode (OLED) materials, liquid crystal displays, and OLED lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

