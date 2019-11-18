Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.80 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €7.80 ($9.07) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.65 ($10.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €6.95 ($8.08).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.