Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,389.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,189,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,778. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $38,749,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $20,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $9,394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 357.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Sanmina has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

