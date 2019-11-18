SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

SBA Communications stock opened at $237.26 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $1,388,384.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

