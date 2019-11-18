Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.42

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.42 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 39142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

