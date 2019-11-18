Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) EVP Sells $238,214.08 in Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.