Sentient Coin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $24,324.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00272505 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005664 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003808 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,753,774,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,774,211 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

