SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,851 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

NYSE:HAE opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $2,318,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,131 shares of company stock worth $8,512,917. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.