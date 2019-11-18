SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after acquiring an additional 424,937 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $215.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $216.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

