SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,440,492 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,491 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $258,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 157,387 shares of company stock worth $476,139. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $2.74 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market cap of $745.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

