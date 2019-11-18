Shoe Carnival’s (SCVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

SCVL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.67. 271,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,391. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $534.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

