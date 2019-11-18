Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Decreases By 9.8%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

