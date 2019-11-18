Short Interest in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Decreases By 8.1%

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Renal Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 84,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Renal Associates by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Renal Associates by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ARA opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.09.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

