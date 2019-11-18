Short Interest in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 10.9%

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 627,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.24 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

