Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Decreases By 7.1%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 65,180,000 shares. Approximately 50.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,908 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,698,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

