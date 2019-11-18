Short Interest in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 7.0%

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 158,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

