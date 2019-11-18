Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Decreases By 11.6%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CRNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 12.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

