Short Interest in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Decreases By 7.4%

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $474.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $485.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

