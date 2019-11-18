Short Interest in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Grows By 5.8%

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,161. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

