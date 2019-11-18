Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Drops By 5.8%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. 550,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,818. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,523 shares of company stock worth $4,329,712. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

