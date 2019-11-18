Short Interest in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Decreases By 12.3%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price target on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.56. 11,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,285. Saia has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

