Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 898,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.