SIG (LON:SHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.74) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129.57 ($1.69).

Shares of SHI opened at GBX 113.90 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.09. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $686.21 million and a PE ratio of 162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 6,000 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

