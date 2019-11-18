Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 11,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,960,000 after acquiring an additional 64,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,941,000 after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.