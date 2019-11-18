Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.31, 1,011 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

