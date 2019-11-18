Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 2.4%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 212,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 458,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million and a PE ratio of -20.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

