SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie Sells 13,124 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 13,124 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,198,483.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 371,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.05.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 121,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

