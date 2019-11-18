SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $74.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

