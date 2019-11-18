SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.60 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $7,488,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $347,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $75,891.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.