Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $20.56 on Monday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. The company had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.