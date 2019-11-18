Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Price

Media coverage about International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Game Technology earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted International Game Technology’s analysis:

NYSE:IGT opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

