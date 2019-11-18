Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BT Group (NYSE:BT) Stock Price

Media stories about BT Group (NYSE:BT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BT Group's ranking:

Shares of BT opened at $7.62 on Monday. BT Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

