Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.59. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

