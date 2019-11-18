Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNE. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

