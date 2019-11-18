Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Buys $10,454.40 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Robert Yates Clagett acquired 660 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $10,454.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,416.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Yates Clagett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Robert Yates Clagett acquired 941 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $14,952.49.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 441,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 190,962 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 117,474 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 137,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONA. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

