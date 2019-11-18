Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and EVO Payments (OTCMKTS:EVOP) Head to Head Comparison

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments -2.11% -5.02% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments $564.75 million 4.06 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -18.86

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 1 3 2 0 2.17

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $28.81, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

