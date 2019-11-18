Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.71. 987,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,525. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

