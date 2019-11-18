Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.07. 22,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,934. The company has a market cap of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,669,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 457,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

