SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPXC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 232,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.42. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPX by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

