ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:HDB) Head to Head Survey

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ST BK CORP/SH SH and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

HDFC Bank has a consensus price target of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 107.60%. Given HDFC Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.30% 13.01% 1.31% HDFC Bank 18.25% 14.02% 1.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and HDFC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 4.60 $8.58 million N/A N/A HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.79 $3.18 billion $1.66 37.33

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

