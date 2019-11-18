Staker Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Staker has a market cap of $1,904.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Staker has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00234912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.01433396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00139397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Staker Token Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,059,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,485,864 tokens. Staker’s official website is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.