State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 12,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $206,668.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 325,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,332 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

