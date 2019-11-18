State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $262,000 Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Andersons were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Andersons by 24.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 4,700 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,993.00. Also, insider Joseph E. Mcneely bought 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,576.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANDE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

