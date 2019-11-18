State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $274,000 Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 278,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

VRA opened at $11.35 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Wallstrom bought 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $49,938.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,112.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

