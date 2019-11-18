State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.64. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. Cooper-Standard’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $99,810.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $558,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

