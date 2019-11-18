State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,659 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,489,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 279,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $37,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $91,267 in the last ninety days. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.01 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

