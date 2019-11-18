State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEI shares. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $450.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $59,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard I. Korman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,288.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

